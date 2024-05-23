Michelle Bishop, a care practitioner at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in Buttercrambe Road is taking a 24-hour static cycle ride to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Homes Residents Fund on Tuesday, May 28.

Members of the Stamford Bridge community are invited to join her, along with children from Muddy Boots Nursery nearby, and local cyclists will also cheer Michelle on.

Read next:

National trade body celebrates North Yorkshire young achiever

New mural for walls of famous York department store

Village hall in North Yorkshire broken into and ‘ransacked’

Emma Smith, general manager at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home said: “Everyone here is keen to show Michelle our support on her endeavour, especially the residents who enjoy taking part and showing their support for our community initiative.

“The Alzheimer’s Society is a great cause that helps many people in need and is a cause which is very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents, and we are really proud of Michelle to be undertaking this challenge.

“Thank you to everyone who donated so far!”