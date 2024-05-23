Richard Hudson is a businessman and a former member of Hambleton District Council, representing Great Ayton for 16 years, and living in Ingleby Greenhowe, just south of Great Ayton, with partner Faye.

The 38-year-old was born in Middlesborough, raised in Easby near Stokesley, educated at Stokesley Comprehensive and Sixth Form.

Now, with his brother, he runs Lawson Cars in Middlesborough, the family business he has worked at for 20 years.

Whilst a councillor and at the car retailer and repairer, Richard also studied law at Teesside University.

Running a business, he says, give you a ‘good grounding’ for politics.

“You are dealing with the public, getting a good feeling for what is going on, the trials and tribulations of employing skilled labour,” he told the Press.

Business experience also puts him to the right of the party, supporting free-markets and “minimal state intervention.’

“The Conservatives are still the party of business,” he told the Press.

The pro-Brexit candidate also supports controlled immigration and stopping the boats.

He also supports the work of Teesside Mayor Ben Houchen, a rare Conservative winner in last month’s mayoral elections.

Richard praises York as a “fantastic city, very dynamic, with such a lot going on.”

Though formally selected in April, he says the party was too busy campaigning for the local elections to formally announce his candidacy.

Current polling has incumbent Labour MP Rachael Maskell well ahead, possibly doubling her 13,545 majority, in the seat she has held since 2015, taking over from Hugh Bayley.

Electoral Calculus has Reform UK a close third, behind the Tories, followed by the Greens and the Liberal Democrats.

Richard said: “It’s going to be really tough. I’m not oblivious to the challenge. I will do everything I can to hold current Labour MP to account.”

He makes the same pledge with York’s Labour-run council and North Yorkshire’s new Labour May, citing Labour’s differences over dualling the York Outer Ring Road, which Richard fully supports.

He also warns a vote for Reform is a vote for Labour.

In the past few months Richard has been out campaigning both in York Central and York Outer, where sitting Conservative MP Julian Sturdy looks set for defeat to Labour’s Luke Charters, if current polling remains.

People have been “reasonable and responsive” citing issues such as infrastructure, transport, the NHS, dentistry and bus services.

Whilst admitting the Tories have been ‘factional’, Richard says the party must unite behind PM Rishi Sunak and get him re-elected. This is why he won’t comment on who should replace him, should he lose on July 4.

He added: “I want to be the candidate of creativity, fighting for business, resources and investment, and create a base for the city to prosper.”

The other candidates to date in York Central are Alan Page (Liberal Democrat) and Lars Kramm (Green). Reform UK deselected its candidate due to ‘inactivity’ but it later transpired he had died. A replacement has yet to be found.