For the height of the summer season - until September 30 - dogs are not permitted on a number of signposted zones on popular beaches.

This includes some of the county’s most popular beaches, such as Filey, Scarborough, Whitby West Cliff, and Sandsend, and could be a unwelcome surprise to those heading on a day out to the coast.

To help clear up any confusion, North Yorkshire Council has released an interactive map - with dog bans in red and areas where dogs are permitted on leads in green.

Areas that are not highlighted on the map – such as Robin Hood’s Bay beach, Hunmanby Gap, and some sites along the coastline from popular beaches listed above – do not currently have any seasonal restrictions on dogs.

A screenshot, taken from the linked interactive map, of dog friendly beaches on the North Yorkshire coast (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

Executive member for managing the environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are a nation of dog-lovers and many people who live or visit our coastal destinations do so with their four-legged friends.

“Whilst we want to accommodate dogs in as many places as possible, we want to ensure everyone can enjoy our beaches safely, especially over summer when we see an increase in people visiting them.

“We thank in advance all of the responsible dog owners who respect both the dog exclusion zones and other people on the beach during the summer season.”

Any owners who flout the rules and take their dogs onto restricted beaches, a fixed penalty fine of £100 is in place.