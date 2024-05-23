Year six pupil Leah Harrison, from Darlington, was a pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School, and died following an incident above Carlton-in-Cleveland, North Yorkshire.

Thirty mountain rescuers were among a huge emergency services response following the tragedy which happened at around 1.15pm at Carlton Bank on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died but that there were no other injuries.

On Thursday, the school which is part of Lingfield Education Trust, confirmed that Leah was a pupil.

Trust chief executive, Nick Blackburn, said: "The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy.

"Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

"Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

"We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened."

A Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: "Nineteen Cleveland MRT members were deployed immediately, eventually rising to 30 at the scene during the course of the afternoon and working alongside their emergency service colleagues including the North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, in addition to the ambulance services.

"North Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that one person sadly died as a result of the incident.

"The thoughts of the mountain rescue volunteers are with the family and friends of the deceased during such a very sad time."

The team also deployed two Team Rescue Land Rovers.

The area was cordoned off throughout the afternoon and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.