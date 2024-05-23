Leah Harrison died on Wednesday, May 22, in the incident near Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

In a statement, Leah's family said: "Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.

"The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.

"You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.

"You will achieve your dream and become a player for the Lionesses.

"Spread those wings. May you rest in paradise."

North Yorkshire Police said that the family was being supported by specially-trained officers.

They have asked for the public to respect their privacy, and give them time and space to grieve, the force added.

Thirty mountain rescuers were involved in a huge emergency services response.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue at the scene of the tragedy (Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue)

Volunteers from the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were deployed in the rescue attempt.

An MRT spokesperson said: "Nineteen Cleveland MRT members were deployed immediately, eventually rising to 30 at the scene during the course of the afternoon and working alongside their emergency service colleagues including the North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, in addition to the ambulance services.

"The thoughts of the mountain rescue volunteers are with the family and friends of the deceased during such a very sad time."

Leah, from Darlington, was a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School.

On Thursday, the school which is part of Lingfield Education Trust, confirmed that Leah was a pupil.

Trust chief executive, Nick Blackburn, said: "The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heartbreaking tragedy.

"Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

"Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

"We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened."