The three-bed Merchant Exchange penthouse apartment close to Ouse Bridge is for sale with Prime Residential for offers over £795,000 who say it has and stunning riverside views across the Ouse to Clifford's Tower.

The property is on the riverside (Image: Supplied)

Will Hirst, marketing director for Prime Residential, said: "The apartment has the most stunning views from one of the best roof terraces available in the city.

"It offers luxurious living located within the very heart of the city.

"This riverside penthouse boasts unbeatable panoramic views of York’s heritage including the Minster, Clifford’s Tower and the iconic King’s Staithe all to be indulged from arguably the best privately owned roof terraces in the city.

"Brought to the open market for the first time in more than 20 years.’’

Will Hirst Prime Residential marketing director (Image: Supplied)

Originally bought off-plan, the apartment is on the market for the first time in 20 years and provides in excess of 1,700 square feet of living space in addition to roof terraces which wrap around the building providing exceptional 'outside entertaining space with unrivalled far-reaching views'.

The particulars state: 'The apartment enjoys light and spacious accommodation with a cathedral ceiling and floor to ceiling windows showcasing the cityscape and river views to the main living space, which also has direct access to the main roof terrace, truly bringing the outside in.

'The centre-piece of this striking apartment, this impressive room provides ample living and dining space as well as a fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.

'In contrast to the scale and splendour of the living room, a cosy snug or den offers potential for a

variety of uses and provides the perfect space to relax.'

The view of the Minster from the balcony (Image: Supplied)

There are three double bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, the main bedroom also having a large en suite shower room and access to a further generous and very private roof terrace.

Enjoying a prominent position in the popular Merchant Exchange development, the property is

located on the corner of Bridge Street and Skeldergate.

The penthouse interior (Image: Supplied)

The railway station is within easy reach and all the restaurants, bars and attractions the city has to offer are right on the doorstep.

The apartment is reached via a secure communal entrance from Bridge Street, with a lift and

staircase leading to an external walkway and features a delightful internal courtyard with seating

area at the centre of the building.

The property has central heating fired by an electric boiler and double glazing throughout.

Views out across the city (Image: Supplied)