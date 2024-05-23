Alistair Griffin's Ignite Concerts have announced a Bridgerton Cruise on the River Ouse in York this Summer.

Ignite Concerts will perform a Bridgerton themed cruise on the River Ouse in York (Image: Supplied)

In partnership with City Cruises and York Gin, the event brings the elegance of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton to life with an unforgettable evening of music and sophistication.

Alistair, who is director of Ignite, said: “We are excited to bring a little bit of Bridgerton to York.

“The Bridgerton Cruise is not just a concert; it’s an immersive experience that captures the essence of Bridgerton’s charm and elegance.”

Alistair on stage

Ignite who recently provided the music for the Sounds of Bridgerton at Castle Howard, are now now bring the same enchanting show to York.

Guests will experience the Ebor String Quartet performing selections from the Bridgerton soundtrack, known for its contemporary reinterpretation of classical music.

It coincides with the release of the third series of Bridgerton on Netflix, which saw 45 million people stream the show.

At long last, fans get to see #Polin become the centre of the ballroom, as wallflower, and secret scandal writer Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her one true crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are seen in a “new way when they step into the spotlight”.

Series three of Bridgerton has landed on Netflix (Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA Wire)

Guests will board the City Cruises vessel and be greeted with a complimentary glass of fizz before being taken on a musical journey with the Ebor String Quartet.

And for those super fans its an opportunity to dress in their finest Regency-inspired attire. Tickets are already proving popular with Bridgerton fans and places are limited.

The cruise on Thursday, June 20 boards at 7.30pm and will set off at 8am with the evnt lasting about two hours. Tickets and now available now at igniteconcerts.com

Earlier in the year, Ignite's Valentine's show at the Guildhall proved a hit, drawing a big crowd to another of York’s historic buildings as were subsequent Mother's Day events.

One lucky couple were also whisked away to The Ivy after winning a three course meal with champagne as Ignite teamed up with the restaurant in St Helen's Square.

Alistair said: “We’re a small company and we pride ourselves on being able to give the personal touch."

Back in 2022 Alistair, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with his former mentor, BeeGee Robin Gibb.

