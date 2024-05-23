Thirty mountain rescuers were among a huge emergency services response after a person died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire on Wednesday.
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) volunteers were called in the early afternoon to reports of a mudslide near Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.
As reported by The Press online, North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died following the incident at around 1.15pm.
A Cleveland MRT spokesperson said: “Nineteen Cleveland MRT members were deployed immediately, eventually rising to 30 at the scene during the course of the afternoon and working alongside their emergency service colleagues including the North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, in addition to the ambulance services.
“North Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that one person sadly died as a result of the incident.
“The thoughts of the mountain rescue volunteers are with the family and friends of the deceased during such a very sad time.”
The team also deployed two Team Rescue Land Rovers.
In a statement on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said no-one else was injured during the incident.
The area was cordoned off throughout the afternoon and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
