FIREFIGHTERS in York have undertaken a daring animal rescue in the city.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews in York rescued a deer stuck in a gate.
The incident happened at 6.06pm on Wednesday, May 22 with fire crews from the Acomb division sent out to help out the distressed animal.
Thankfully, by using the crew's 'power', the deer was released unharmed and was able to re-join its furry friends.
