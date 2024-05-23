FIREFIGHTERS in York have undertaken a daring animal rescue in the city.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews in York rescued a deer stuck in a gate.

The incident happened at 6.06pm on Wednesday, May 22 with fire crews from the Acomb division sent out to help out the distressed animal.

York Press: The deer was thankfully unharmed.The deer was thankfully unharmed. (Image: Camera Club)

Thankfully, by using the crew's 'power', the deer was released unharmed and was able to re-join its furry friends.