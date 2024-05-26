The Times newspaper claimed to have obtained an internal document from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) which said that “any planned operations where large numbers of arrests may take place” should potentially be paused to ease pressures in the criminal justice system.

The news created widespread rumours about policing in the country, which North Yorkshire Police has since disputed.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "I want to make it absolutely clear that we are in the business of protecting people. Victims of crime need a service and I want York and North Yorkshire to be a no-go zone for criminals.

"There will be no let-up in the execution of warrants or delays in making arrests – not in York or North Yorkshire."

The chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said: "We are working closely with criminal justice system partners to manage demand in the system and ensure that the public are safe.

"Policing will always arrest anyone that they need to in order to keep the public safe, including policing protests and events and ensuring that people are arrested as expected."

The pausing of operations was thought to apply to operations that do not have to happen on a specific date and could be arranged for a later time.

The Government has previously come under fire over a policy to free criminals from jail early and delays to court cases as part of efforts to cut prison overcrowding.

First announced last year, the Government insisted the early release scheme would be temporary and would only allow "low-level offenders" out of prison up to 18 days early under strict supervision.

But earlier this month (May), it emerged that ministers were preparing to extend the scheme for a second time so some criminals could be freed from jail up to 70 days before their release date. This is expected to take effect from Thursday.

Labour said the Tories’ "mismanagement" of the criminal justice system "cannot go on".

A separate, internal letter from the NPCC to chief constables in England and Wales, seen by The Times, warned that the Government’s contingency measures are having an "unsustainable operational impact on policing", risk public safety and could limit officers’ ability to investigate crime.