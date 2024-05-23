North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that at 8.07pm on Wednesday night (May 22), teams from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, were called out to attend a chimney fire in the town.

According to a spokesperson from the Fire Service: "The fire was out on arrival, fire service personnel only needed to inspect the site. Advice was given."

They went on to say that they were subsequently called back less than three hours later.

The second incident occurred at 10.35pm when the crew reattended the same site as the fire had re-lit.

On this occasion, crews were required to put out the fire and further advice was given to those on site.