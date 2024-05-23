North Yorkshire Police say there have recently been several garage and shed burglaries in Dringhouses and Woodthorpe.

Break-ins occurred in Wains Road, Kinbrace Drive and Sherringham Drive.

A force spokesman said: “Please contact your local policing team with any further information should you have witnessed any suspicious activity during the late hours of the times outlined above.

“If you need to speak with a local officer for advice, you can also contact your local Neighbourhood Police Team directly on mailto: snayorkouter@northyorkshire.police.uk

“Please ensure any garages or sheds are secured with good locks and security measures are in place. We strongly advise fitting a shed/garage alarm which can be purchased for as little as £10 from DIY stores or online, they are battery operated and are very easy to fit. It's also a good idea to lock items together or to a secure fitting inside your building using a cable lock or chain.



“Your local police team are aware and have organised the following property marking events for your area.



• Saturday, June 29 - Acomb Library, Front Street, 10am - noon.

• Sunday, July 28 - Acomb Police station 3pm-5pm.

• Saturday, August 3 - Acomb housing office, Lindsey Avenue 10am - noon.

“If you have experienced any issues in your area we would be grateful if you could please let us know.

“If the issue is still ongoing please contact us on tel: 999 emergency or 101 non emergency, if not ongoing you can report online using this link: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/



“If you need any crime prevention or security advice please use this link: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/secure-shed-garage/”