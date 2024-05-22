The county’s police say they are urgently appealing for information and sightings of 43-year-old Jamie Hanby from Sutton-in Craven.

A police spokesman said: “Concerns were raised about his safety at 6.30pm today (May 22) and urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

“These are being supported by British Transport Police.

“Jamie is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with long dark-brown hair that is shaved on the sides. It is not known at this time what he is wearing.

“If you have seen Jamie or someone matching his description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12240090129.”