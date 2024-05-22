North Yorkshire Police is currently responding to the incident at Carlton-in-Cleveland, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

A force spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time."

They said the mudslide happened at around 1.15pm today (Wednesday, May 22).

The spokesperson added: "No one else was injured.

"Emergency services are at the scene and managing the situation.

"The area is cordoned off while we respond to the incident.

"We ask the public to avoid the area to allow our teams to work efficiently and to respect the privacy of those affected.

"We are actively gathering information and will provide further updates as soon as we can. We would ask the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information."

More to follow.