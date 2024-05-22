Whilst Sunak stood in the rain, the last thing he probably wanted to hear was the soundtrack for Tony Blair’s 1997 general election.

Mr Sunak, who has been Prime Minister since October 2022, called the July 4th election after months of speculation.

The deadline for an election was January 2025.

But it was protestor Steve Bray who stole the limelight. As Sunak made his speech - in the pouring rain - Bray could be heard blaring the 1993 hit.

And now, he has released some behind-the-scenes footage.

we had a good run at Downing Street but both and amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered. pic.twitter.com/zH0LInQzaY — GET TORIES DONE - GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

He said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "we had a good run at Downing Street but both and [sic] amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered."

Some critics drew a parallel to the rain, quipping: "Things will only get wetter."

In a second update, Bray said: "Police just served an order on me and banned me from every street around Whitehall and Parliament. Apparently 2 people complained. Probably Rishi Sunak and his wife."

Rishi Sunak announces general election:

Announcing the election, the Prime Minister said: "The king has granted the dissolution of parliament, and the election will be on 4 July."

In a sign that security and the economy will be key battlegrounds, Mr Sunak said: “This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War.”

The “uncertain times” call for a “clear plan”, he said.

A July election is earlier than many in Westminster had expected, with a contest in October or November widely thought to have been more likely.

Mr Sunak’s announcement came after the Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March.

He said that was a “major milestone” for the country, with inflation now “back to normal” levels.