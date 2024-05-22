Then, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a huge majority against Labour’s then leader Jeremy Corby.

Now, the tables seem to have turned with Labour, under Sir Keir Starmer, now well in front in the polls, and current Conservative leader and Prime Minister Richmond MP Rishi Sunak facing the fight of his life.

The parties have already selected many of their candidates, though there remains plenty of plum positions to fill.

With the Conservatives way behind in the polls, focus locally will be on York Outer and the plight of sitting Conservative MP Julian Sturdy.

Mr Sturdy has held the seat since 2010, and in 2019 took the seat with 49.4% of the vote, giving him a healthy majority of 9,985 over Labour.

However, opinion polls are suggesting Luke Charters, who stood against Mr Sturdy in 2017, is now tipped to win it for Labour.

The Liberal Democrats has chosen their candidate as well-known local councillor Andrew Hollyer.

Reform UK had selected a candidate, but the position was withdrawn due to their inactivity.

They have still to chose a candidate.

York Central MP Labour Rachael Maskell is looking unassailable, with her holding the seat since 2015, after taking over from Hugh Bayley.

Ms Maskell gained 55.2% of the vote in 2019, a share expected to increase to 65.2% according to Electoral Calculus.

The Conservatives are still expected to come second, but Reform UK is now predicted to come third. The Conservative candidate is Richard Hudson.

However, Reform UK does not yet have a candidate for the seat, after the party stood down its candidate for ‘inactivity.’ It later transpired he had died.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Alan Page, who has a background in selling toothpaste at a senior level.

Thirsk and Malton looks set to remain Conservative, according to recent polling but Kevin Hollinrake, who has held the seat since 2015, looks set for a fight on his hands all the same.

In 2019, Mr Hollinrake, who is now a government minister, with the Post Office and small businesses among his responsibilities, took the seat safely with 63% of the vote, giving him a 25,154 majority.

The candidates so far are Lisa Banes (Labour), Richard McLane (Green), Mark Robinson (Reform UK) and Nicholas Sanders (SDP).

Scarborough and will get a new MP whoever wins nationally, with Sir Robert Goodwill standing down after being its MP since 2005, when he won it from Labour, building up a majority exceeding 10,000.

Now, Labour, with candidate Alison Hume is expected to take it back, based on current polling.

The other candidates are David Bowes (Reform UK), Anna Hudspeth (Green), Asa Jones (Social Justice Party), Thomas Foster (SDP) and for the Conservatives, Roberto Weeden-Sanz.

Selby, with new boundaries, dropping the Ainsty bit, but will see its new MP Keir Mather battle to retain his seat.

Keir won a sensational by-election last summer, taking the normally safe Conservative seat, previously held by Nigel Adams, a noted supporter of former Prime Minister Borish Johnson.

Current polling, based on the new Selby taking in Labour areas around Kippax to the west, suggests Keir Mather, the ‘baby of the house’, retaining the seat.

The candidates so far are David Kent (Reform UK), Keir Mather (Labour), Angela Oldershaw (Green), Charles Richardson (Conservative) and John Waterson (SDP).

The new Wetherby and Easingwold constituency to the north-west of York is expected to remain Conservative, based on current polling.

Its candidates so far are Alec Shelbrooke, the current MP for Elmet and Rothwell, which covers the Wetherby part of the seat, and Mike Jordan for Reform UK.

Harrogate and Knaresborough, presently Conservative, is predicted to be a Liberal-Democrat gain, according to Electoral Calculus.

Current MP Andrew Jones took the seat from the Lib-Dems in 2010, building up a 9,675 or 17% majority in 2019, though this was well-down on the 2017 result.

Other candidates so far are: Tom Gordon (Liberal Democrats), Shan Oakes (Green) and Conrad Whitcroft (Labour).

The new Bridlington and the Wolds is a vast rural seat stretching to the west near Pocklington and Market Weighton.

Electoral Calculus has it neck-and-neck between Labour and the Conservatives.

Its candidates are Maria Bowtell (Reform UK), Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative), Gille Leek (Green) and Jayne Phoenix (Liberal Democrats.

Skipton and Ripon has been represented by Julian Smith since 200,1 who has built up a 23,694 or 40% majority, but is predicted a Labour gain by Electoral Calculus.

Julian Smith is standing again, with his other candidates to date being Simon Garvey (Reform UK) and Andy Brown Green.

So many vacancies to fill and much to fight for before July 4. Let Battle Commence!