Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a General Election on July 4.

Following a day of speculation, the date was confirmed in an announcement outside 10 Downing Street today (Wednesday, May 22).

The move was rumoured after senior ministers in Mr Sunak's cabinet cancelled interviews and international visits.

The General Election will come four and a half years after the last election, in which Boris Johnson won a parliamentary majority as Prime Minister.

