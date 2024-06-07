Taking place on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, the UK’s largest tractor show, Tractor Fest, will be held at Newby Hall in Ripon.

First held in 2008, this year’s show is the largest yet. It will showcase more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and even more for motoring enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy.

Among this year’s highlights will be an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars.

Some of highlights include a 1977 VW T2 camper van, a 1987 Peugeot 205 Dimma GTI, and a 1987 Volvo 360 GTI.

There will also be a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink, and admission to Newby Hall with its gardens, playground, and exhibitions of children’s toys.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association, chairman Kevin Watson said: “Tractor Fest started as a show for tractor and engine enthusiasts but has grown over the years.

“It is now a firm family favourite with lots of children’s activities from a mini tractor driving course and face painting to Newby’s popular adventure playground, miniature railway and teddy bear exhibition.”

In addition to the event itself, Tractor Fest also sees the launch of Tractor Pirates – a brand launched by North Yorkshire based TV producer and entrepreneur, Lucy Smith.

Lucy said: “My son Albie loves tractors and my daughter Jessie loves pirates, so Tractor Pirates is the theme for all our playtime.

“We make desert island farms, tractor track paintings, giant cardboard ships with huge tractor wheels, and tell stories about a raggle taggle bunch of young pirates who go on adventures to discover vegetable treasure.

“It felt like the perfect foundation for an animated world.”

The Tractor Pirates launch invites younger visitors to Tractor Fest to enjoy an interactive tractor-themed play area complete with a selection of sensory farmyard tuff trays, tractor-inspired craft activities and tractor track painting.

It also seeks to promote fruit and veg – highlighting to children the importance of eating healthy ingredients and the dedication of farmers in creating food for them to eat.

There will also be a range of toy tractors and Tractor Pirates t-shirts available to buy.

Tickets for the event are available through the Newby Hall website with tickets currently available for both days.