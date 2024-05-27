The 2024 York Rotary Dragon Boat challenge is set to take place on July 14. The charity event is returning for its 21st year. The Rotary club told The Press that it has raised more than £1.5 million for charity in that time.

On July 14, a total of 36 boats will battle for the challenge trophy, fastest charity team, commercial team, armed forces team and the best dressed team trophy.

Joint chair of the challenge's organising team, Brian Jocelyn, said: "We’ve got a wide range this year, with 14 new teams.

"We normally have quite a lot of new teams and we encourage that."

36 teams are taking part in this years race (Image: Newsquest)

Brian added that local companies such as PortaKabin, YO1 Radio, York Theatre Royal and William Birch & Sons will be featuring this year.

Charities such as York Mind and the Lord Mayor's charity for the year, Survive, will also be taking part.

The charities will also be taking part in the gala, which will see 20 tents and gazebos on the Museum Gardens side of the river.

"Apart from it being a lot of fun we raise an awful lot for charity," said Brian, adding they hope to raise around £100,000 this year.

The Dragon Boat Challenge is organised by York Rotary Club (Image: Newsquest)

Donations to the teams can be made via their websites, on the day, or on the rotary club website.

Companies taking part will also be raising money for their respective charities.

For the Rotary club of York organising the dragon boat challenge is a near year-long endeavour.

Brian said: "I’ve been doing it for a few years, it’s a huge amount of preparation work, but on the day it's fantastic."

The Dragon Boat Race finishes with a grand final (Image: Newsquest)

The racing will start at 10am on the Sunday, building up to the day's grand final.

"It’s a big spectacle, at 4pm we have the grand final, it's usually a photo finish, it's amazing," said Brian.

The day will finish with prize givings, which typically takes place at around 4.30pm.

Race-going fans of previous years typically recommend Lendal Bridge and Lendal Landing for the best view, with fans expected to line the banks of the Ouse once more.