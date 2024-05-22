Unfortunately food can dramatically vary day to day.

A month ago, I purchased from the butchers some pies and sausage rolls.

I've been a regular for many years; the quality was fantastic and knocked the high street brands into a cocked hat .

It hurts me to say as a Yorkshireman but the sausage rolls were dispatched to the bin.

The following day we ventured out to what I used to claim as 'the best fish and chips' in the area.

The chips were dry and tasteless, like cardboard, the batter on the fish was soft and I say the fish was undercooked (mind you the mushy peas were perfect ).

So in two days my choice in pies/sausage rolls went from 11 out of 10 to a lowly 1 out of 10 .

As my father used to say the customer is the most important person in the shop and if they don't come up to your expectations go somewhere else - and I do now.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number