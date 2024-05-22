North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after two edging stones, close to Beck Isle Museum in Pickering, were damaged.

A police spokesperson said: “The vandalism happened between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12 above the beck."

Damage to the edging stones in Pickering (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information that might help the investigation is asked to email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference NYP-22052024- 0096 when passing on information.