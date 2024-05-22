However, a neighbour wants the council to turn down the application - and says if it does get the green light, moves should be made to ensure the property does not become an Airbnb.

Mr M Carter of Fourth Avenue is applying for permission to change the use of a six-bedroom family home at 153 Bad Bargain Lane, York, into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The Design and Access statement to planners states that pre-planning inquiry confirmed that street level thresholds for the area in relation to HMOs were "confirmed as acceptable".

The council sets strict rules for the amount of HMOS in a location.

Location plan of proposed HMO at 153 Bad Bargain Lane. From planning documents

The Design and Access statement outlines the scale of the change: "The property is currently a six bedroom semi-detached, the proposal will convert the existing lounge into a bedroom for use and the small bedroom into a bathroom, but involves no structural build works. The change of use will maintain the street below the maximum thresholds for HMOs in the area."

The property has four on-site car parking spaces plus spaces for six bikes.

Neighbour Dr Neil Taylor is objecting to the scheme and has written to planners outlining his concerns - finishing with a plea that should it be approved it should not be allowed to become an Airbnb.

His objection statement reads: "The property is located in a quiet residential area primarily occupied by young families and elderly residents and the conversion to a property containing six different residents would damage the character and quality of the area.

"The amount of noise created by multiple residents and the disturbances caused by the coming and going of six individuals will have a detrimental impact on local amenity.

"The management plan addresses issues of noise but the nature of the property means that the living room with doors to the back garden and the back garden itself are very close to a number of neighbouring gardens and the noise generated by six different individuals will affect the quality of life of a number of neighbours."

He added: "I note that the terrace is to be removed in full and the current door converted to a window - if granted the planning permission should be dependent on that window being non-opening and glazed with fully obscured glass for the privacy of both parties."

He concludes: "There is no mention in the application that the conversion of this property will be for long-term rental only. If planning permission is granted it should be contingent on the lettings being long-term only and prohibit any short term lets (eg Airbnb)."

To view the planning application (REF: 24/00729/FUL) go to planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online.

For more public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.

