During Arts Week at Copmanthorpe Primary School the children have been exercising their creative flare and celebrating the world of animals; the theme of the week this year.

Pupils had the opportunity to spend time working with everything from tin foil and charcoal with all years working with horses and alpacas watching the movement and posture of the animals, which they translated into beautiful artwork.

The week culminated in a school art exhibition which is an annual event that families and friends look forward to; a celebration of all manner of art forms, from drawn pictures and models, to singing from the choir and performances by two groups of dancers.

Caroline Smith administrative assistant said: "It was a time for observation, reflection and mindfulness for all.

"Suffice to say the animals were a big hit with the children and we thank Katy Guest for introducing her horse to us, and Sheriff Alpacas for overloading us with the cute factor for the morning."