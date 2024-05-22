North Yorkshire Police's rural task force (RTF) is appealing for information after the sheep were taken from a field in Hutton Mulgrave, Whitby.

The force said they were taken between 7pm on Wednesday (May 15), and 5am on Friday (May 17).

The sheep are described as Texel Cross hoggs with a mix of white and brown faces. They may have faded orange spray marks on their shoulders.

They are tagged in both ears with their UK flock number.

PC Jack Donaldson, from the RTF, said: "Livestock theft causes a significant financial loss to farmers, totalling £2.7m in 2022 according to NFU Mutual figures.

READ NEXT:

"The emotional and mental health impacts on farmers can be devastating.

"Farmers often raise their stock from the day they are born, and for them to disappear overnight into criminal hands causes great anxiety and stress, as animals are often mistreated by the criminals."

The police are now asking the public to recall if they've seen cattle transport vehicles in the area, at that time. They're also asking people if they've seen eleven sheep turn up somewhere "unexpectedly".

If you have seen anything, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12240086792 when providing details.