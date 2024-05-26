Staff at the animal home admit they know very little about her life beforehand.

But they say she is a 'very sweet girl' who has quickly win hearts.

"Carla is a lovely, friendly and gentle little girl who is a joy to be around," said a member of staff at the animal home who has helped to look after her.

"She just loves being with her people getting lots of love and cuddles."

Carla does find being on her own a 'little overwhelming', staff at the animal home admit.

"So adopters will need to be at home most of the time until she settles and realises you are coming back," the staff member said.

The RSPCA says that ideally, the little dog would love a family who would be willing to share the sofa with her and 'give her lots of snuggles'.

"Sadly we know nothing of her past before coming to the centre but she has shown what a great little dog she is while she has been here," the staff member said.

"She walks well on the lead and likes to be out and about enjoying the fresh air.

"She really will make a super addition to the family."

Carla is best suited to being the only dog, the RSPCA says.

But she could live in a home with children aged eight years and over.

To find out more abnout Carla, or to see what other animals like her are available for adoption at the moment, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.