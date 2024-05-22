John Graham was a Normandy veteran and received France’s highest military honour, the Légion d’Honneur medal a few years ago after landing on Gold Beach just after D-Day while serving as a gunner with the Royal Artillery Regiment.

His son, Paul, 72, said: "My dad did his duty, but he never wanted to go to any of the reunions, he was never keen to go back at all - that was his decision."

John in his army uniform as a young man (Image: Supplied)

John was a window cleaner in Holgate for 40 years years after the war, and until recently he still grew his own veg on the allotment his family acquired in Holgate in 1905, having caught the growing bug when he was eight, picking gooseberries from his dad’s plot.

Paul has carried on the family tradition and The Press last met John when he celebrated his 100th birthday and was enjoying growing veg on his family plot.

He put his long life down to a tot of whisky every night - and a regular diet of his homegrown vegetables.

John with his son, Paul (Image: Supplied)

Paul, who was a bricklayer at Rowntree's for 37 years before his retirement said: "We’re really proud of dad. We all think the allotment has helped to keep him fit and active and all the veg he’s eaten will have been very good for him. He deserves that glass of whisky before he goes to bed."

John celebrated the milestone birthday with family and friends at Railway Institute Bowls Club.

Paul, who has a brother, Michael, 69, said his dad married his mum, Jean in 1947, but his mum sadly died aged 88 six years ago.

"They were great parents to both of us," he said.

"They were both always so encouraging of everything we did. They liked canoeing and they boat a converted lifeboat down by the river - those were happy days.

"My dad played football when he was a younger man and in the army and he loved his allotment and sitting outside to get his tan topped up.

John's funeral is on Friday, May 31 1.30pm at St Paul's Church in Holgate with the service being taken by Rev Matt Woodock who is married to John's granddaughter, Anna. All are welcome.

John Graham with two of his great-grandchildren Thomas and Elsie (Image: Supplied)