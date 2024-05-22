The collision happened this morning (Wednesday, May 22) on the B1224 (Wetherby Road).

One resident said it appeared to have happened on the south side of the zebra crossing - which is outside Rufforth Primary School.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the crash at 8.30am.

A spokesperson for the fire service added that no one was trapped in any of the vehicles and the scene was made safe by crews.

Three cars were pictured to be involved in the crash (Image: Andrew Collier)

Rufforth Primary School is located just off Wetherby Road. However, the school told The Press that no one from the school was involved in the collision.

Three cars were involved in the crash (Image: Andrew Collier)

The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for more information.

More to follow.