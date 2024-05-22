THREE vehicles were involved in a crash outside a school near York.
The collision happened this morning (Wednesday, May 22) on the B1224 (Wetherby Road).
One resident said it appeared to have happened on the south side of the zebra crossing - which is outside Rufforth Primary School.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the crash at 8.30am.
A spokesperson for the fire service added that no one was trapped in any of the vehicles and the scene was made safe by crews.
Rufforth Primary School is located just off Wetherby Road. However, the school told The Press that no one from the school was involved in the collision.
The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for more information.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article