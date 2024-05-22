A new principal has been appointed to lead York High School in Acomb.

Gavin Kumar has been named as the York secondary’s new principal and will take up the post in September, following the retirement of current head, Rod Sims.

As previously reported by The Press the 750-pupil school advertised for a principal on a salary of £96,238 a year.

Mr Kumar, who is currently Trust Associate Principal at Hope Sentamu Learning Trust in York, previously held leadership roles as Vice Principal at Manor CE Academy and Assistant Vice Principal at Vale of York Academy.

Now in his 17th year of working in education, Mr Kumar graduated from York St John University in 2007 with a degree in Sports Studies and Physical Education, going on to complete the Graduate Teacher Programme at York High School and Manor CE Academy. After gaining his Qualified Teacher Status (QTS), Mr Kumar moved to Tadcaster Grammar School as Teacher of PE and Head of Year, where he stayed for seven years, later moving to Brigshaw High School where he continued his teaching career alongside becoming Director of Learning. Originally from Thirsk, he now lives in York.

Mr Kumar said: “I am absolutely delighted to become the next Principal at York High School. At the very beginning of my career, I trained at York High School as part of my teacher training, so this feels very special coming back to the school as Principal. I have also previously lived in the community for a number of years, so I fully understand the amazing journey that the school has been on and I look forward to leading the school onto our next exciting and successful chapter.”

Mark Hassack, CEO of South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT) said “On behalf of the SBMAT family, I’d like to extend a very warm welcome to Gavin. We’re all looking forward to working with him in the autumn, but I am sure many members of the York High community will see him in and around school over the next couple of months as he gets to know everyone. He is passionate about the York High School community, has a huge commitment to continuous school improvement and has a huge amount of experience and knowledge to share. We’re excited to have him work within our Trust.”

York High School, which is part of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, was rated Good by Ofsted in September 2022. Current headteacher, Rod Sims, retires at the end of the summer term after 15 years at the school.