As The Press reported, Distinguished Gentleman's Ride hit the streets of York on Sunday.

This year, more than 240 riders signed up to the ride and so far they have raised more than £17,000 for men's health charity, Movember.

Read next:

The ride was officially escorted by police vehicles and had help from York MAG (Motorcycle Action Group) to marshal the ride.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in York has raised £17,000 for Movember (Image: Supplied)

It began at 11am and set off from A1 Moto Services, York and this year, was organised by Kendall Craven-Evans and Stuart Patrick.

Kendall said: ''We really wanted to make this year's ride feel special with a celebration at our final stop as a way of showing our gratitude to everyone who's worked hard to raise funds for men's health charity, Movember. We've been blown away by the efforts of everyone who has been busy fundraising, our total for this year so far is up to an incredible £17,000. Over the last 11 years of hosting the North Yorkshire ride, we have raised £112,670.

"It's such a sight to see so many riders dressed in their best dapper attire, taking to the streets of York. This year's ride consisted of a route around the city centre which took around an hour, followed by a celebration which included classic cars, rock'n'roll dancing and music at Tea by the Lock, Naburn. We were blessed with glorious weather which had everyone in great spirits, we couldn't have wished for a more perfect day.

"We'd like to thank Eileen Rayner and her rock'n'roll community for all of their help with the music, dancing and cars; JJ Jackson for giving up his time to tattoo on the morning of the event with all proceeds going to Movember; and Ruth, owner of Tea by the Lock Naburn for letting us use her cafe for the afternoon. Also a huge thank you to the rest of our team at A1 Moto for all of their support."

Riders in the sunshine in St Leonard's Place (Image: Supplied)