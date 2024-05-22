The MP made the plea after attending a Parliamentary drop-in hosted by the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event was part of Dementia Action Week 2024, which ended on Sunday.

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and 1 in 3 people born today will develop the condition. There are currently almost 1 million people in the UK with dementia, yet a third have not been diagnosed.

This means that thousands of people are facing the realities of dementia alone, without access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring. Early diagnosis is crucial to manage dementia symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

At the drop-in, Mr Sturdy learned about the importance of a dementia diagnosis in giving people access to the care and support they need, as well as in planning for the future. Early and accurate diagnosis is also key in identifying people who could be eligible for potential disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and ensuring they don’t miss out.

The MP also learnt that the dementia diagnosis rate in York Outer is currently 54.5 per cent (compared to the target of 66%). He is eager to see improvements made here to ensure that people receive a timely diagnosis and subsequently the care and support that they both need and deserve.

Mr Sturdy said: “With more than a third of people living with dementia still without a diagnosis, it is vital that we drive up diagnosis rates in York and across the UK.”

“Everyone living with dementia deserves an early diagnosis and to know what type they have, to allow them to access the treatment and support they deserve.”

The MP says he has long championed Alzheimer's care and last September he was a Dementia Research Champion for Alzheimer's UK.

Recently, he lobbied the Integrated Care Board regarding a case in North Yorkshire of a patient with dementia and downs syndrome, which he said shows our local care needs to be flexible as patients often have other conditions which need specialist care.