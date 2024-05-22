A MAJOR train operator will run extra journeys from York to London.
Grand Central announced the increase in services as part of a northern expansion plan, which includes both the North East and West Yorkshire.
The company submitted an application to the office of rail and road (ORR) on May 21, and has since begun consultation with the rest of the rail industry ahead of the expansion.
The proposals include an additional early morning departure from York to London King's Cross, and a late-evening return service. Grand Central said these additional trains will provide more than 195,000 seats a year.
Some services will include additional stops at Peterborough.
"We believe these proposals are essential to providing customer choice within the rail industry and strengthening connections between communities and businesses," said Sean English, chief operating officer of Grand Central.
Subject to approval, the expansion is expected to come into effect by May 2025.
