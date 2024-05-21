A village hall in North Yorkshire has been broken into and ransacked, police said.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after it said two suspects are believed to have entered Dalton Village Hall on Monday, May 20.

A spokesperson for the force said the village hall was ransacked and internal doors were damaged, although nothing is thought to have been taken.

The spokesperson said: “We are investigating and urging anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, to get in touch by emailing jake.reed@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling us on 101 and asking for PC Jake Reed.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please provide reference number 12240088853.”