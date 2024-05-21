North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after it said two suspects are believed to have entered Dalton Village Hall on Monday, May 20.

A spokesperson for the force said the village hall was ransacked and internal doors were damaged, although nothing is thought to have been taken.

The spokesperson said: “We are investigating and urging anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, to get in touch by emailing jake.reed@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling us on 101 and asking for PC Jake Reed.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please provide reference number 12240088853.”