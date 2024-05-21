A village hall in North Yorkshire has been broken into and ransacked, police said.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after it said two suspects are believed to have entered Dalton Village Hall on Monday, May 20.
A spokesperson for the force said the village hall was ransacked and internal doors were damaged, although nothing is thought to have been taken.
Read next:
'Our training was to help save lives' - asylum seekers in York river rescue attempt
REMINDER: Major road in East Yorkshire to close from Monday May 20
Recognition for North Yorkshire carer who 'deserves every award in the book'
The spokesperson said: “We are investigating and urging anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, to get in touch by emailing jake.reed@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling us on 101 and asking for PC Jake Reed.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please provide reference number 12240088853.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article