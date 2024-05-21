Ben Fry stepped down from the voluntary, unpaid role of town crier in 2022, admitting it was taking up too much of his time.

But he’ll be back with a bang – or at least a ringing of his handbell – on Thursday, for the inauguration of new Lord Mayor Margaret Wells.

Ben said: ‘I gave up the role to spend more time with my kids.

“But I really missed that sense of duty, of being part of something.

“And ironically my son Nick was the most disappointed that I was no longer York’s Bellman, and was the main driving force saying I should pick the bell back up!

Giving back by shouting at people: returning York town crier Ben Fry (Image: Supplied)

“I think giving something back to your community is important, and I’m lucky I can give something back by shouting at people!”

Ben will stand outside the Mansion House on Thursday as new Lord Mayor Cllr Wells and her Sheriff Fiona Fitzpatrick are officially inaugurated, and will announce the fact from the steps.

He’ll then lead the civic party to the Assembly Rooms for the traditional Mayor-making lunch.

After that, he’ll be back as York’s official, if unpaid, town crier: he has already been booked to lead the York Pride parade on June 1.

He stresses that this time around, though, he’ll be picking and choosing events.

His main role, he says, will be to support charity events – and the Lord Mayor herself.

“I’ll be the Lord Mayor’s warm-up man!” he said.

Lord Mayor's warm-up man: returning York town crier Ben Fry (Image: Supplied)

That role will be particularly important in a year when funding for the civic party has been reduced, he said – and when some people are still confused about the difference between the purely ceremonial, ambassadorial role of the city’s Lord Mayor, and the powerful new executive role of the Metro Mayor for York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

His job, he said, would be to add to the pomp and pageantry traditionally associated with the Lord Mayor’s role.

It’s a prospect that has delighted the new Lord Mayor, Cllr Wells, herself.

“‘Having the role of town crier return is very exciting for my year in office,” she said.

“Ben always brings fun and energy to his role and this will be a much-welcomed addition.”

Council leader Claire Douglas has also welcomed Ben’s return.

“The return of the role of town crier to York is a fantastic addition to Cllr Wells’ civic year,” she said.

“It will only add to the importance of the civic party to communities across our city and I couldn’t be happier to support it.”