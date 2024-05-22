As reported by The Press online, readers are being urged to nominate their favourite place for fish and chips in and around York.

Online nominations close on Tuesday, May 28. To ensure your favourite chippy is in the running for the title simply click on the link below.

Readers will then be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press between June 3 and June 17. The top 10 online entries will battle it out to see which is crowned top overall.

The overall winner is set to be announced on June 24, so make sure to get your votes in.

Competition organiser Rachel Green said: "We are on a mission to find The Press’s Best Chippy and we need our readers to help. Tell us who your go-to Friday night chippy is for their chance to make it into the top 10 and be crowned Best Chippy 2024."