Manchester-based Landwood Group is selling 48 Coney Street, which was previously TK Maxx, for £5.5million.

The move follows the failure of property ventures connected with York property company North Star, who bought the Four-storey Grade II-listed building in 2021 for £4million.

TK Maxx, which took over the former Boots site in 2010, closed in September 2022 to make way for the Hard Rock Cafe and an aparthotel, which promised to create 100 jobs.

City of York Council approved the aparthotel and restaurant last July, permission which can still be used by a future buyer.

However, following the failure of projects connected to North Star, such as the Roman Quarter Scheme in Rougier Street and the redevelopment of the Fibbers site, Hard Rock pulled out of the scheme in February this year.

At the time, North Star said it was progressing with the aparthotel and it would announce its chosen operators “in the coming weeks.”

Now, the property is owned by Harrowells (No 221), which was registered in Rougier Street, until its changed its office address to one in Doncaster.

This business is not connected in anyway with the well-known Harrowells solicitors but rather North Star. The now Doncaster company’s directors are listed as Martin Chambers, 40, and Paul James Ellis, 45, both giving the same Doncaster address as the firm.

Sales particulars from the Landwood Group says the site, which has frontage onto both Coney Street and Market Street is being sold freehold.

It highlights the ‘development potential’ noting the planning approval for a restaurant and 64-bed aparthotel, along with the “ongoing redevelopment of Coney Street.”

The 32,100 sq ft property also has a rateable value of £277,500.

The agents also said: “The property is being sold with vacant possession. However, we do have forthcoming enquiries from a number of hotel operators which would be of interest to any purchaser.”

James Ashworth, Partner at Landwood Group told the Press: “It’s rare for properties as iconic as this to hit the market and we recognise the importance of cherishing this heritage site.

“Located on Coney Street and Market Street, among retail giants like Boots and WH Smiths, this prime retail spot offers a unique opportunity to capitalise on high foot traffic.

“Coney Street has been a busy retail hub since the 14th century. With its many original 1907 features, the sale of this property allows us to honour its retail heritage while boosting economic growth and creating local jobs.

“With high refurbishment potential, we expect significant interest and excitement from potential buyers.

“We are proud to ensure this building is cherished for generations to come.”

For details, go to: 48 Coney Street, York, YO1 9ND - Landwood Group