Vincent Morgan, 47, of Castlegate, Malton, denied one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Lisa Welford, and two charges of causing her actual bodily harm.

Morgan is also charged with murdering Ms Welford in April, but was not asked to enter a plea to that charge.

She was pulled out of the River Derwent at Malton on April 29 and was declared dead shortly afterwards. Ms Welford was 49 and lived in Malton.

The grievous bodily harm offence allegedly took place earlier this year before March 31 and the two actual bodily harm offences allegedly occurred in February.

Morgan entered the pleas at a plea and trial preparation hearing before Leeds Crown Court. He only spoke to confirm his name and to enter his pleas.

He will stand trial at the same court on October 31.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, and barristers for the prosecution and defence discussed matters about the case.

Morgan was remanded in custody.