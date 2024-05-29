Which.com surveyed almost 4,000 people about their experiences of visiting UK cities and towns in the last two years.

All were scored out of five stars on a range of criteria including accommodation, food and drink, cultural sights and tourist attractions, ease of getting around, lack of crowds, and value for money, with an overall city score calculated based on visitors’ satisfaction and likeliness to recommend.

'Vikings' in York

York comfortably took the second spot in the 'big city' category - tying with Edinburgh and only one per cent behind winner Liverpool - and ranked third overall.

With York's iconic Roman and Viking history, the city's cultural sights and tourist attractions ranked an easy five stars. Highlights were York Minster, the National Railway Museum and the Jorvik Centre.

The Shambles, York. Image: Mark Ward

York also scored four stars for shopping, accommodation, ease of getting around, value for money, and food and drink.

With an estimated 8.9 million people visiting last year, this isn't the first time that York has featured on a list of staycations. It also ranked this month on a list of cheapest UK destinations, put together by Holidayextras, which praised the bed and breakfast accommodation at James College (at £30) and the Hairy Fig's £1.50 pork pies, claimed to be 'the finest in the city'.