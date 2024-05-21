Clarence Street is a complete nightmare in the late afternoon.
It’s just so frustrating when it could be solved if someone with a brain cell on the council just opened Fountayne Street and The Groves. The traffic would be miles better.
I feel for all the emergency workers who have to put up with this madness every night.
Please somebody sort this fiasco out urgently.
Ian Brown, Woodland Way, Huntington
