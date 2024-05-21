TWO days of weather warnings have been issued for York.
The Met Office has posted yellow warnings for rain, starting in the early hours of Wednesday (May 22) and running until Thursday, May 23.
The warnings say that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, homes and businesses could be flooded, driving conditions may be affected and that there may be an impact on public transport.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "Low pressure is going to influence our weather from the middle of this week, bringing some heavy rain to parts of the UK.
"Eastern areas are most likely to see the highest rainfall accumulations, though this will depend on the precise positioning of the low pressure.
"It is important to keep an eye on the forecast as the detail becomes clearer, and it is possible severe weather warnings will also be issued."
