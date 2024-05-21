William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and reopens the site on Friday (May 24).

The Big Camp Out at William's Den (Image: Supplied)

Billed as 'the ultimate overnight adventure for families and nature lovers', the campsite offers panoramic views of the Wolds – a perfect pitch to enjoy walks in nature or unlimited play at the Den.

The campsite will also host the Den’s annual ‘Big Camp Out’ family festival from July 19 – 21 this year with Taylor Swift tribute act ‘Taylor Reloaded’ who will headline the event, alongside lots of other fun activities.

Headline act Taylor Reloaded (Image: Supplied)

Christian said: “It’s our fourth year of hosting campers and we’ve put our heart and soul into making the campsite a beautiful, safe and welcoming place to stay, whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro.

"We can’t wait to welcome the first guests next weekend.

“We strongly believe in the power of the great outdoors, especially for children and young

people, and there’s no bigger adventure than pitching up a tent, firing up the bbq and toasting marshmallows under the stars. Who knows, you might even get another glimpse of the

northern lights.”

Campfire smores (Image: Supplied)

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023. The Den was also named ‘Environmentally Friendly Business of the Year’ at the Goole & Howdenshire Business Excellence Awards 2024.

The attraction was inspired by Tor and Christian’s son William who, when asked how he wanted to celebrate his fifth birthday, came up with the simple concept of wanting to take a few of his friends into the local woods to explore, build dens and cook food on a campfire.

Guitars at the ready at the Big Camp Out at William's Den (Image: Supplied)

Tor said: “The children loved it. It was great to see the smiles on their faces, hear their shrieks of joy and just watch their imagination. It was this day which finally gave us the exciting vision of what we wanted to create. We think the best childhoods start with imagination and adventure.

“We grew up in the countryside surrounded by open spaces and the freedom to play outside in all weathers for hours on end. Our childhood years were spent endlessly running, jumping, cycling, exploring, den building and using our wild imaginations to entertain each other until it was time for bed.

“I often hear parents saying ‘We’ve had an amazing day. The only problem is my children don’t want to go home.’”

Booking is now available for summer camping, open Friday, May 24 to Sunday, September 1. Find out more and book now at www.williamsden.co.uk/family-camping-in-yorkshire