Casa Rodizio, a Brazilian rodizio restaurant in Micklegate in York city centre, has been ranked the best in the city according to feedback left on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant beat 564 other places to eat across the city to receive a perfect five stars – with 93.34 per cent of reviewers giving it top marks.

Owner Eduardo Caetano said: "Our aim at Casa Rodizio has always been to offer our guests an unforgettable taste of Brazil's culinary traditions.

"We take immense pride in crafting an experience that not only tantalises the taste buds but also transports our guests to the vibrant streets of Brazil.”

Casa offers a rodizio style feast with a rotating selection of Brazilian meat, carved table side and flowing until the customer is satisfied – ranging from prime beef and lamb to chicken and Brazilian style sausages.

For veggies and seafood lovers there is a mouth salad bar – loaded up with Brazilian side dishes and specialty offerings.

Diners enjoy some of the steak that Casa has on offer. (Image: Provided)

There are also cocktails and traditional deserts, including a handmade Pudim de Liete - a caramel flan, cooked in accordance with a family recipe passed down from the owner's grandmother.

Eduardo continued: "We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers and the amazing York community for their support.

"This achievement is not just ours - it belongs to every member of York’s independent food and drink scene and to everyone who believed in us."

For more information or reservations, you can call 01904 622737 or visit Casa Rodizio’s website.