A MAJOR road in York is partially blocked after a crash.
The A1036, Blossom Street, is partially blocked both ways it's said to be running from Driffield Terrace to St Marys Court.
Congestion is reportedly building as far as York Racecourse, and on the A59.
More to follow.
