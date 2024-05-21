In recent times, many have started to fill in potholes themselves after becoming tired of the state of the roads.

If you've ever considered filling in potholes yourself, here is everything you need to know about the law in the UK.

Am I legally allowed to fill in potholes myself on UK roads?





Many across the UK have taken to filling in potholes themselves (Image: Getty)

According to the legal experts over at DAS Law, it is not advised to start filling in potholes on public roads yourself.

The website states: "It is not advisable to fill in a pothole yourself.

"We would recommend anyone considering repairing a pothole themselves to instead report the matter to the relevant authority as soon as possible.

"This will allow the authority to conduct their own assessment of the matter and if necessary repair the road to the correct standards.

"This could potentially avoid any personal liability both criminally and civilly that may occur when conducting a repair attempt yourself."

You may be held responsible if damage is caused (Image: Getty)

It adds: "The local authority will have their own procedures and standards controlling pothole repair.

"Should a repair conducted by a member of the public not conform with these procedures or standards, and anyone sustains an injury or damage during the repair process or afterwards, then the injured party may be able to hold you personally responsible as you have “assumed responsibility” for the repair.

"The local authority may be able to hold you liable under the law of nuisance for any perceived damage caused in conducting that repair. For example, the local authority may incur costs to remove material from the pothole in order to repair the pothole in line with their own procedures and standards.

"In some instances, you may be committing a criminal offence as this may amount to criminal damage depending on the scale of the alleged damage caused."