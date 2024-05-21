North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.24pm on Monday night (May 20) to the River Foss in York.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a man stuck in the mud on the bankside of the River Foss.

“After searching the area extensively, crews found no sign of the man and it was later discovered that he had managed to get himself out.”