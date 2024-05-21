The Yorkshire Big Curry Lunch will again be held at the iconic Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, York, following a successful first event in the county last year.

It follows the Army Benevolent Fund has hosted The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch at the Guildhall, London, for 16 years raising over £3.5m during that time.

The event on Thursday June 13 will host over 300 guests during three banquet-style lunch sittings in the Great Hall.

Guests will be able to attend for the whole period, maximising the opportunities to network and engage in the Undercroft, whilst enjoying unlimited curry, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

This fundraising event will have a distinctive military flavour, supported by local Army personnel and musicians, and will also feature an auction, with some distinctly unique military-themed prizes.

Co-organised with Councillor Ashley Mason, and founder of the World Curry Festival, Zulfi Karim DL, it is set to add spice to the York’s events scene.

Along with event partners, Burflex Scaffolding Limited, it is supported by several iconic Yorkshire brands. The event will be attended by a number civic dignitaries, senior military officers, corporate organisations, and many Yorkshire supporters.

Lieutenant Colonel Barney Barnbrook, Regional Director for the Army Benevolent Fund, said: “Curry is a staple food of the British Army, and also represents the cultural diversity of Yorkshire. It seems logical to bring this flagship event back to Britain’s historic second city for a second year.”

Managing Director, Steve Cox, from Burflex Scaffolding Limited said “We are delighted to be able to partner this great event once again in 2024. As a veteran-friendly company, I know how much the Charity supports the whole Army Family.”

Tickets for the event are available at £55.00 per person, via the website: https://armybenevolentfund.org/events/the-yorkshire-big-curry-lunch-2024