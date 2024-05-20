EMERGENCY crews have been called in to help rescue a fawn from a fence in North Yorkshire.
The county's fire and rescue service say they were called in at 7.25am today (May 20) after reports of an animal in difficulty in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.
A service spokesman said: "Tadcaster crews assisted a baby deer who had run into some railings and gotten stuck.
"Crews used e-draulic cutting gear to free the baby deer.
"The deer was then ushered into the woods."
