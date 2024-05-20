The county's fire and rescue service say they were called in at 7.25am today (May 20) after reports of an animal in difficulty in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.

A service spokesman said: "Tadcaster crews assisted a baby deer who had run into some railings and gotten stuck.

"Crews used e-draulic cutting gear to free the baby deer.

"The deer was then ushered into the woods."