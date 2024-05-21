Mark joins BHP’s Joint CEO Lisa Leighton, Head of Digital Finance Ellie Dignam and Partners Daniel Sowden and Dermot Lucid, where he will bring his two decades of experience to continue to strengthen the team’s growing client base.

Originally training and qualifying as an accountant in Oxford, Mark relocated to York in 2013 before becoming a Partner at a Wakefield-based firm.

With experience of advising growing businesses in many sectors including manufacturing, technology, and property, he will support and work with BHP’s clients in the North of the region.

Mark said: “I’ve known of BHP since I moved to Yorkshire over a decade ago and, having closely followed the firm’s success, I’m pleased to be able to join the team as it continues to go from strength to strength.”

Dan Sowden, Partner and Head of BHP’s York office, said: “Mark’s appointment is a real success for BHP. As demand for digital finance support continues to grow, his understanding of supporting UK businesses on their growth journeys will be invaluable to our clients.

“Mark has a strong network of contacts across the North of England and extensive experience working across a variety of our key sectors, including manufacturing, property, and technology.

“He will play an important role as we continue to deliver best-in-class service, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Mark’s appointment follows BHP creating five new heads of service positions and 34 further promotions across its five offices.