North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following an assault in York city centre.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, April 20 in Revolution in Coney Street. A woman was assaulted which caused facial injuries.

"We believe that the person in the image will have information that will help our investigation.

"If you know who it is or have any information then please email clair.bailey-lane@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1411, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240069191 when passing on information.