Leeds-based La Bottega Milanese has submitted plans to convert the former Supercuts site at 4 New Street into an Italian coffee shop and continental bar.

Owner Katia Periera seeks to change the use of the vacant hair salon.

If approved, the shop windows would also replaced with with new timber frame sliding windows painted in matt black.

The café could open in the former Supercuts site in New Street, York (Image: Pic supplied)

La Bottega Milanese first opened in Leeds with a ‘cupboard sized’ Espresso bar.

Coupled with a thriving coffee scene and Leeds’ ‘unstoppable growth’ it has now has three stores across the city.

The company says it is a ‘fusion concept’ harnessing ingredients from Italy and items bought on Leeds market.

It also said on its website: “La Bottega Milanese is not just about coffee... Our name is also synonymous with great cakes & honest original Italian grub.



“We are not a restaurant, much like any Milanese Espresso bar, we do have urban snack food of incredible quality.



“Fresh Panini and focaccia and authentic Italian Street food created fresh every morning.”

It also said: “We may not be a bar... however a true Milanese Espresso bar would not be one without a small selection of Amari, prosecco, beers, wines or even the legendary Aperol Spritz.”