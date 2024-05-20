North Yorkshire Police say the incident involved a 14-year-old girl on a cycle track under the bridge below Haxby Road near Kitchener Street between 8.30am and 8.50am on the morning of Thursday, May 16.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as white, aged in his 30s, of slim build with very short, dark brown, spiky hair and a short dark brown beard.

"He was believed to be wearing a black jacket, dark blue denim jeans and was cycling on a black bicycle. He approached the victim from the Clifton direction and rode off towards York afterwards.

"Please get in touch if you have any information that could help us identify the suspect including anyone who may have seen a man matching his description on the cycle track and anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime but has not reported it to the police.

"We’re also appealing to anyone who was on the cycle track or in the area near Haxby Road and Kitchener Street on Thursday morning to get in touch."

Please email rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca James.

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240085837 when passing on information.